Japanese Takeovers Reach Record High in 2022 – Nikkei

Japanese business takeovers reached a record high last year, bucking the trend of economic decline worldwide, Nikkei Asia reported.
Data from Japanese consulting firm Recof found there were 4,304 mergers and acquisitions involving Japanese companies in 2022, said the report, the highest recorded since it began tracking the data in 1985.
