Japan Turns Back to Nuclear Power in Historic Shift – AP

Japan initiated a plan on Thursday to shift towards nuclear power in a seismic policy shift for the country scarred by the Fukushima disaster, AP News reported.
The global fuel crisis, reducing carbon emission, and rising prices have led to Japan’s u-turn, said the report, which will see its government restart old nuclear facilities and develop next-generation reactors.
Read the full report: AP News.
Read more:
Taiwan to Research Nuclear Fusion After US Breakthrough
Japanese Against Tax Raises For Military Expansion: Survey
Japanese Chipmaker Renesas Stops Work at Factory in Beijing