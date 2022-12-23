fbpx

Japan Turns Back to Nuclear Power in Historic Shift – AP

December 23, 2022

Japan has set a new target for 20% of the country’s energy coming from nuclear power by 2030, AP News says


People fish in front of the Japan Atomic Energy Agency's Monju nuclear power plant. Photo: Reuters.

 

Japan initiated a plan on Thursday to shift towards nuclear power in a seismic policy shift for the country scarred by the Fukushima disaster, AP News reported.

The global fuel crisis, reducing carbon emission, and rising prices have led to Japan’s u-turn, said the report, which will see its government restart old nuclear facilities and develop next-generation reactors.

Read the full report: AP News.

