Kia Says Worker May Have Missed Seat Bolts in 23k EVs – InsideEVs

January 2, 2025

The recall, announced last month, affects 22,883 EV9 electric SUVs Kia built between September 2023 and October 2024


A Kia EV9 electric vehicle is displayed at the Kia EV Day event in Yeoju, South Korea.
A Kia EV9 electric vehicle is displayed at the Kia EV Day event in Yeoju, South Korea. Photo: Reuters

 

South Korean carmaker Kia is recalling nearly 23,000 electric vehicles it sold in the United States, saying one its workers is likely to have missed bolting down the seats, according to a report by InsideEVs.

The recall, announced last month, affects 22,883 EV9 electric SUVs it built between September 25, 2023, and October 15, 2024 at a plant in Korea.

It noted that cars built during that period might be missing seat bolts “due to an error by a plant assembly worker.”

