Electric Vehicles

Hyundai Showcases its First High-Performance Electric Car

November 16, 2023

The automaker said it expects the car to touch an electronically limited top speed of 260.7 kmph but did not reveal an estimate on the range offered


Hyundai said the IONIQ 5 N electric car will be available at its dealers in March 2024
Hyundai said the IONIQ 5 N electric car will be available at its dealers in March 2024. Image: Hyundai

 

South Korean automobile giant Hyundai has unveiled its first high-performance electric vehicle (EV), an N sport variant of its IONIQ 5 crossover SUV.

Hyundai said the IONIQ 5 N will be available at its dealers from March 2024.

The carmaker, known largely for legacy fossil fuelled-vehicles, also said it will launch more electrified N models in the future.

 

Also on AF: China EV Sales Hit Record in October Amid Demand Slowdown Worry

 

Hyundai unveiled the performance EV in Los Angeles on Wednesday, ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show opening on Friday.

The automaker said it expects the IONIQ 5 N to touch an electronically limited top speed of 162 mph (260.7 kph) but did not reveal an estimate on the range offered.

The IONIQ’s N variant will be powered by dual motors producing 641 horsepower, nearly double the output of the most powerful variant of the standard outgoing model.

The N brand is the Hyundai’s high-performance brand, like Mercedes’ AMG and BMW’s M lineup.

The company, founded in 1967, launched the IONIQ 5 midsize crossover based on its Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) in 2021 to cash in on strong EV demand worldwide.

Automakers such as Audi, Porsche and Tesla have been trying to redesign traditionally efficient EVs with sporty design cues and tougher components to woo car enthusiasts who generally gravitate towards higher-performing combustion vehicles.

Hyundai rival Stellantis also revealed a concept electric Dodge Charger last year, banking on the legacy of the almost 60-year muscle car brand pulling in EV-averse gearheads.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Hyundai, Honda Partner EV Rivals to Take on Tesla Supercharger

Hyundai, Kia Recall 3.37m US Vehicles Over Engine Fire Risks

Threat of More Rate Rises Slowing the Shift to Electric Vehicles

Hyundai, Kia to Launch Five EV Models in India Sales Push

Hyundai Signs Saudi Deal to Build $500m Auto Plant – Yonhap

 

 

