Korean Chip Master’s China Plot Puts Tech War in Focus – FT

Prosecutors allege that Choi Jin-seok’s staff stole data from Samsung’s Hwaseong plant in Korea so they could build a plant in China

The arrest of a South Korean engineer, hailed as a chip genius, has thrown a spotlight on how the country has become a key battleground in the intensifying US-China tech war, the Financial Times reported.

Choi Jin-seok faces a possible prison term after he was indicted in South Korea earlier this month on charges of stealing Samsung’s technology in order to build a copycat memory chip plant in China, the report went on. If the former Samsung and Hynix chief had succeeded it would have “caused irrecoverable losses to the [Korean] semiconductor industry”, prosecutors claim.

By Sean O’Meara

