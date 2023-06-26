fbpx

Korean Chip Master’s China Plot Puts Tech War in Focus – FT

June 26, 2023

Prosecutors allege that Choi Jin-seok’s staff stole data from Samsung’s Hwaseong plant in Korea so they could build a plant in China


Memory chips by South Korean semiconductor supplier SK Hynix
South Korea’s Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix — the world's largest and second-largest memory-chip makers — have chip production facilities in China. Photo: Reuters

 

The arrest of a South Korean engineer, hailed as a chip genius, has thrown a spotlight on how the country has become a key battleground in the intensifying US-China tech war, the Financial Times reported.

Choi Jin-seok faces a possible prison term after he was indicted in South Korea earlier this month on charges of stealing Samsung’s technology in order to build a copycat memory chip plant in China, the report went on. If the former Samsung and Hynix chief had succeeded it would have “caused irrecoverable losses to the [Korean] semiconductor industry”, prosecutors claim.

Read the full story: The Financial Times

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Ex-Samsung Exec Faces Data Theft Charges in China Factory Plot

Chipmaker SK Hynix to Slash Investment as Recession Looms

Samsung to Pump $230 Billion Into ‘World’s Largest Chip Base’

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

