Hedge Funds Dump Energy Stocks Rapidly as Oil Price Tumbles

June 30, 2025

Hedge funds sold stocks of energy-related companies in every major region as tension in the Middle East eased after the Israel-Iran ceasefire was announced and the price of oil plunged


A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf in this Reuters file image from July 2005.

 

Hedge funds dumped energy stocks last week, according to Goldman Sachs, which said the fall of oil prices as tensions eased in the Middle East spurred the second fastest exit in the last 10 years.

The price of crude slumped by over $10 last week following a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, with prices slipping on Friday on reports of increased supply from oil-producing group OPEC+ and staying well under the recent peak of around $81 a barrel.

Hedge funds, starting June 23, sold the stocks of energy-related companies across every major region, the Goldman note seen by Reuters on Monday said.

 

ALSO SEE: First Half: Mainland Investors Pile $90bn Into Hong Kong Shares

 

Last week’s selling in the sector was the biggest in almost a year and the second largest in the last decade, the Goldman note, sent to clients on Friday, said.

Shares of oil, gas and consumable oil companies, plus as energy equipment and services firms were sold.

Hedge fund selling focused on every region but primarily on North America and Europe, said the note. In Europe, hedge funds added short positions and fled long bets, it said.

A short position expects asset prices to fall, while a long position expects it to rise.

While many increased short bets against energy companies, speculators’ total combined positions remained proportionately long on global energy stocks, data from the note showed.

Hedge fund gross leverage, a gauge of how many positions hedge funds have on, remains at a five-year high, said Goldman Sachs.

Last week saw the largest stock buying in five weeks, the note added, with hedge funds buying company shares in every global region, the bank said.

Stock sectors most bought included financial, tech and industrial companies, it said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

