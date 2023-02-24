fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

Korean Firms Likely to See Cap on Advanced Chips in China: US

February 24, 2023

US government is in “deep dialogue” with chipmakers Samsung and SK Hynix, while seeking to impede China’s ability “to threaten us collectively”, top Senior Commerce official says


The US is involved in talks with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, top memory chipmakers, on limiting advanced chips to China.
South Korea's proposal comes after other countries, such as Taiwan, announced plans to bolster the domestic chip sectors. Photo: Reuters

 

South Korean chip companies are likely to face a US cap that limits the level of advanced semiconductors they can make in China.

That forecast came from Alan Estevez, the US Commerce Department‘s under secretary for industry and security.

In October, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the world’s top memory chipmakers, received a one-year reprieve from US export restrictions aimed at thwarting Beijing’s technological ambitions and blocking its military advances.

“What will likely be is a cap on the levels that they can grow to in China,” said Estevez, when asked what would happen after the waiver ended.

ALSO SEE:

China’s YMTC Forcing Laid Off Staff to Give Up Homes – Nikkei

 

 

Estevez who oversees restrictions on tech exports to China made the comments on Thursday during a forum hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.

“If you’re at whatever layer of NAND, we will stop it somewhere in that range,” Estevez said, referring to a flash memory product manufactured by Samsung and SK. He added that the US government was in deep dialogue with the South Korean chipmakers.

“We work with them to ensure that we aren’t going to harm our allies’ companies. At the same time, we’re going to impede the Chinese capability of building capabilities that are going to threaten us collectively,” he said.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were not immediately available for comment.

Samsung and SK Hynix, which control about half of the global NAND flash memory chip market, have invested heavily in China in recent decades to produce chips that are vital to customers including tech giants Apple, and Amazon.

Earlier, an American official acknowledged the existence of a deal with Japan and the Netherlands for those countries to impose new restrictions on exports of chipmaking tools to China.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Japan, Netherlands to Join US in Enforcing China Chip Curbs

 

US-China Rivalry May Spur Decoupling of Chip Sector – BBC

 

ASML’s Taiwan Expansion Signals Chip Sector’s Next Big Leap

 

Nvidia Offers New Chip to China That Meets US Limits

 

Chips Banned by US in Big Demand from Chinese Researchers

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Macau Casino Stocks, Bonds Surge as Chinese Crowds Return
Macau Casino Stocks, Bonds Surge as Chinese Crowds Return
China’s Geely Unveils Galaxy Brand With 7 EV, Hybrid Models
China’s Geely Unveils Galaxy Brand With 7 EV, Hybrid Models
High Cost, ‘Unmanageable’ US Staff Plague TSMC in Arizona - NYT
High Cost, ‘Unmanageable’ US Staff Plague TSMC in Arizona - NYT
US May Reveal Intel on Weapons China May Give Russia: WSJ
US May Reveal Intel on Weapons China May Give Russia: WSJ
logo

Fintech

Baidu Says Ernie Bot Will ‘Revolutionise’ its Search Engine
Baidu Says Ernie Bot Will ‘Revolutionise’ its Search Engine
Vishakha Saxena 23 Feb 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com