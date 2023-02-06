China’s YMTC Forcing Laid Off Staff to Give Up Homes – Nikkei

State-owned Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies is forcing employees it laid off to either give up their company-subsidised homes or pay 1 million yuan ($148,000), Nikkei Asia reported.
Last month, on the heels of an export ban by the United States and amid ongoing lay-offs in tech industries across the world, YMTC announced it would dismiss 10% of its staff. It is now also reducing payrolls by up to 10%, the Nikkei report said.
