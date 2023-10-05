fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

Lawmakers’ Fears Over Chinese US Self-Drive Car Tests – NBC

October 5, 2023

Some Congress members say they are worried about how Beijing might use a fleet of robot cars in an armed conflict with the United States


A Didi Chuxing cab autonomous driving car in a test drive in Shanghai. Photo: AFP

 

China-based companies have clocked up hundreds of thousands of self-driving car test miles on California’s roads in recent years, sparking a call for a crackdown by US lawmakers, NBC News reported.

Some members of Congress have raised concerns about competition, data privacy and China’s human rights record, echoing complaints about other Chinese-controlled companies such as TikTok, the story went on.

According to California Department of Motor Vehicles records, China-linked companies operated 124 cars in the state and drove 438,379 miles in the 12 months ending in November 2022.

Read the full story: NBC News

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

