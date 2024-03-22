fbpx

Type to search

Market Insights

Legal & General ‘Shelves China Business Plan, Cuts Staff’

March 22, 2024

British insurance giant and asset manager has put off its plan to seek obtain a business licence and halved its staff in China, sources say


The logo of Legal & General insurance company is seen at their office in central London, in this file Reuters image from 2008.

 

Another big international financial firm has shelved plans to operate in China because of the uncertain business environment, sources say.

Legal & General, the British insurance giant and asset manager, has put off its plan to seek obtain a business licence and halved its staff in China, the two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Legal & General (L&G) had been planning to apply for a QDLP – Qualified Domestic Limited Partner – licence that allows foreign firms to sell offshore products to Chinese investors as part of its asset management business push, they said.

 

ALSO SEE: Hong Kong Security Law Has Global Firms Racing to Shield Secrets

 

The company, with has 1.2 trillion pounds ($1.53 trillion) worth of assets under management globally, has shelved that plan now. And, as a result, last month cut its local team size to two people from around 10, they added.

The remaining two employees will focus on the firm’s existing business of managing Chinese institutional investors’ offshore assets, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

L&G did not comment on the business licence shelving or the job cuts when Reuters sought a response but said that China remained “an important and large market opportunity for asset management over the long term”.

“This is why we are choosing to maintain a presence through our representative office and to retain a small team,” it said, adding the firm continued to actively seek ways to grow existing Chinese clients investing in international markets.

The move by L&G, one of UK’s largest insurers, adds to an expanding list of global financial firms reining in their China business ambitions amid market and economic uncertainties, and geopolitical tensions.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China’s Property Crisis Slows in 2024 But Downturn Yet to Ease

 

Large Korean Companies Getting Out of China – Business Korea

 

China Misses 2023 Emissions Targets, ‘Climate Credibility at Risk’

 

Fear of Tit-For-Tat Curbs ‘Hurting EU Businesses in China’

 

Mortgage Delinquencies in China Soared by 43% in 2023

 

China-Western Tensions Reshaping Global Business

 

US, Euro Firms Switch Investment Focus From China to India

 

Foreign Investors Shunning China, Piling Pressure on Yuan

 

‘EU Must Prepare for China Decoupling if Taiwan Invaded’

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Beijing’s Push to Dump Foreign Tech on Display at China Chip Fair
Beijing’s Push to Dump Foreign Tech on Display at China Chip Fair
Foreign Investment in China Slumps 20% in January-February
Foreign Investment in China Slumps 20% in January-February
China Says Foreign Hackers Targeting Hundreds of Networks – SCMP
China Says Foreign Hackers Targeting Hundreds of Networks – SCMP
Hang Seng Slips as Stimulus Hopes Fade, Nikkei Hits Record High
Hang Seng Slips as Stimulus Hopes Fade, Nikkei Hits Record High
logo

Market Insights

Scientists Fear Record Ocean Heat Is Changing Earth’s Systems
Scientists Fear Record Ocean Heat Is Changing Earth’s Systems
Jim Pollard 21 Mar 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com