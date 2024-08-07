Memory Breakthrough Could Slash AI Energy Use – LS

Scientists claim to have made a crucial energy-saving breakthrough that should slash the power demands of the burgeoning AI sector, LiveScience reported.

Researchers have developed a new type of memory device that they say could reduce the energy consumption of artificial intelligence by at least a 1,000 times, the story continued.

Called computational random-access memory (CRAM), the new device performs computations directly within its memory cells, eliminating the need to transfer data across different parts of a computer.

According to figures from the International Energy Agency, the report went on, global energy consumption for AI could double from 460 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2022 to 1,000 TWh in 2026 – equivalent to Japan’s total electricity consumption.

Read the full story: LiveScience

By Sean O’Meara

