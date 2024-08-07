fbpx

Type to search

AI

Memory Breakthrough Could Slash AI Energy Use – LS

August 7, 2024

Computational random-access memory (CRAM) performs tasks directly inside memory cells, reducing power demands for AI workloads


China has filed a complaint against the US to the World Trade Organisation in response to semiconductor export controls on Beijing
Semiconductor chips are seen on a computer circuit board. Photo: Reuters

 

Scientists claim to have made a crucial energy-saving breakthrough that should slash the power demands of the burgeoning AI sector, LiveScience reported.

Researchers have developed a new type of memory device that they say could reduce the energy consumption of artificial intelligence by at least a 1,000 times, the story continued.

Called computational random-access memory (CRAM), the new device performs computations directly within its memory cells, eliminating the need to transfer data across different parts of a computer.

According to figures from the International Energy Agency, the report went on, global energy consumption for AI could double from 460 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2022 to 1,000 TWh in 2026 – equivalent to Japan’s total electricity consumption.

Read the full story: LiveScience

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Samsung Posts 15-Fold Profit Surge on AI Chips Frenzy

‘Dire Risks’ of Nvidia AI Dominance Sparks US Probe Call

OpenAI’s ‘$8.5 Billion Bills’ Report Sparks Bankruptcy Speculation

Qualcomm Rises on Surge in Demand for AI Chips in China

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Nikkei Rallies Again on BoJ Boost, China Data Lifts Hang Seng
Nikkei Rallies Again on BoJ Boost, China Data Lifts Hang Seng
Rush to Buy Chips Lifts China's Imports But Exports Softer in July
Rush to Buy Chips Lifts China's Imports But Exports Softer in July
China Puts 18 Satellites in Orbit in Bid to Rival Starlink
China Puts 18 Satellites in Orbit in Bid to Rival Starlink
A Third of Carbon Credits Fail on New ‘High-Integrity’ Criteria
A Third of Carbon Credits Fail on New ‘High-Integrity’ Criteria
logo

AI

Nikkei Shoots Back up as Officials Scramble to Calm Markets
Nikkei Shoots Back up as Officials Scramble to Calm Markets
Jim Pollard 06 Aug 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com