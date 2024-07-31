Samsung Posts 15-Fold Profit Surge on AI Chips Frenzy

The Korean giant remains bullish on AI demand, despite recent nervousness that its bubble might burst, after its chip division reported a $4.7 billion profit

Samsung Electronics reported an eye-watering 15-fold leap in its second-quarter operating profit on Tuesday, as the AI boom continues to fuel an insatiable demand for its high-end chips.

Rebounding semiconductor prices stoked by the frenzy around artificial intelligence lifted June quarter earnings for the world’s biggest maker of memory chips, smartphones and TVs from a low base a year ago.

“In the second half of 2024, AI servers are expected to take up a larger portion of the [memory] market as major cloud service providers and enterprises expand their AI investments,” Samsung said.

Samsung’s share price rose 0.7% in morning trade versus a 0.3% rise in the benchmark index.

Operating profit rose to $7.52 billion in April-June, up from $490 million a year earlier, Samsung said.

It was Samsung’s highest operating profit since the third quarter of 2022, spurred by the chip division returning to form as the tech giant’s cash cow after a slump caused by weak post-pandemic demand for gadgets that use the chips. Second-quarter revenue rose 23% to $54 billion.

The chip division reported a $4.7 billion profit, its highest since the second quarter of 2022, and its second consecutive quarterly profit.

Explosive demand for high-end DRAM chips such as high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips used in AI chipsets, as well as chips used in data centre servers and gadgets that run AI services have helped to lift chip prices.

Samsung said its second-quarter HBM revenue rose about 50% from the previous quarter.

South Korean rival and HBM leader SK Hynix also said last week demand for AI chips will continue to get stronger, as it posted its highest quarterly profit since 2018.

Samsung has yet to meet AI chip leader Nvidia’s standards for fifth-generation HBM chips called HBM3E, though Samsung’s fourth-generation HBM – dubbed HBM3 – has been cleared by Nvidia for use in its less-sophisticated graphics processor, called the H20, developed for the Chinese market, sources have told Reuters.

Nvidia Approval

However, Samsung forecasted HBM3E chips would take up 60% of its HBM sales by the fourth-quarter. Analysts said the aggressive target could be achieved if Samsung’s HBM3E passes Nvidia’s final approval by the third quarter.

With production capacity being concentrated on HBM, server DRAMs and server solid-state drives (SSDs) for AI applications, conventional supply of PC and mobile memory chips will be constrained in the second half of the year, Samsung said.

The mobile devices business suffered a drop in second-quarter operating profit of about 810 billion won from a year earlier due to steeper parts costs, although shipments were steady at 54 million smartphones.

Samsung expects overall demand for smartphones in the second half of 2024 to increase from a year earlier, led by growing demand for premium products with AI functions as well as accessories such as smartwatches.

The company launched its latest AI-enabled flagship foldable phones and mobile accessories earlier this month to compete with rival Apple in the premium smartphone segment, including a new ring for health monitoring.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

