Meta Set up ‘War Rooms’ to Study DeepSeek AI Model – Fortune

Meta has reportedly established four “war rooms” with engineers to assess the AI model developed by Chinese startup DeepSeek, insiders have alleged

US tech giant Meta has reportedly established four “war rooms” with engineers to assess the AI model developed by Chinese startup DeepSeek, according to a report by Fortune which cited information from The Information.

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg is allegedly anxious to determine how the company, funded by a Chinese hedge fund, managed to release an AI game-changer that may already rival its own technology, it said.

DeepSeek, an AI startup backed by hedge fund High-Flyer Capital Management, this month released a version of its AI chatbot, R1, that it says can perform just as well as competing models such as ChatGPT at a fraction of the cost.

A senior Meta AI director reportedly told colleagues that DeepSeek’s newest model could outperform even the next version of Meta’s Llama AI, which they plan to release early this year, The Information reported on Sunday, citing employees with direct knowledge of Meta’s efforts.

Read the full report: Fortune.

ALSO SEE: