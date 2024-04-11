Micron Admits Taiwan Quake Will Impact Memory Chip Supplies

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake had raised concerns of potential disruption to the island’s globally critical semiconductor industry

Memory chipmaker Micron Technology has flagged a hit to its memory chip supplies from Taiwan’s recent earthquake.

Micron Technology admitted the April 3 quake – the island’s strongest in 25 years, which killed 9 and left 50 people missing – would have an impact on a calendar quarter of its dynamic random access memory (DRAM) supply by up to a mid-single digit percentage.

The company is based in four locations in Taiwan, which plays an outsized role in the global chip supply chain, and the 7.2-magnitude earthquake had raised concerns of a potential disruption.

Micron said it was not yet at full DRAM production following the earthquake, but added there would be no impact to its long-term DRAM supply capability.

Also on AF: More Stimulus Seen in China After Soft Consumer, Producer Prices

DRAM is used extensively in data centres, personal computers, smartphones and other computing devices.

Investors have driven a rally in Micron’s stock as demand sky-rockets for its chips from the booming AI industry.

Micron said in February it had started mass production of its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips for use in Nvidia’s H200 graphics processing units used in AI applications.

The company’s HBM chips, which are used in the development of AI applications, were sold out for 2024 and a majority of 2025 supply had already been allocated, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in March.

Micron has previously described HBM chips as a stacked DRAM technology. The company did not specify whether its HBM supplies will be hampered by the earthquake.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

TSMC Restarts Taiwan Fabs After Earthquake Shutdowns

TSMC Predicts $60m Hit From Taiwan’s Biggest Quake in 25 Years

Micron’s Record Run Continues Amid Relentless AI Frenzy

US Yields Drag on Nikkei, Hang Seng Drops on Quake Chip Fears

Chinese Chipmaker Sues Micron For Alleged Patent Infringements