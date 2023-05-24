fbpx

Millions Hit as Second Covid Wave Spreads in China – Caixin

May 24, 2023

A second Covid-19 wave is spreading in China according to a top infectious disease expert, who said tens of millions will be affected every week with the XXB subvariant


A second Covid wave is spreading through China, a top infectious disease expert has said.
A top infectious disease expert in China has warned that the second Covid wave sweeping through the country could affect 65 million people a week next month, according to a report by Caixin Global, which cited the Guangdong province’s official Nanfang Daily, and said the current wave of infections involved the Omicron subvariant XXB.

Covid cases began to surge again in China in April and could reach 40 million a week by the end of May, according to remarks on Monday by Zhong Nanshan, director of the National Clinical Research Centre for Respiratory Disease, which are based on a predictive modelling analysis. Zhong called for vulnerable groups to be vaccinated again and said China would soon have two home-made vaccines to tackle strains including XBB.

Read the full report: Caixin Global.

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

