Mitsubishi to Withdraw From Car Production in China – Nikkei

September 27, 2023

Japanese carmaker will withdraw from its joint venture with state-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group, as sales have been sluggish because of the rising popularity of EVs


A Mitsubishi Motors sign is seen next to a Mitsubishi Motors electric car at the Tokyo Motor Show in October 2019 (Reuters file photo).

 

Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi Motors has decided to pull out of car production in China, according to a report by Nikkei, which said late on Wednesday that it would withdraw from its joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), as sales had been sluggish because electric vehicles made by local brands had become popular.

Mitsubishi Motors said in May it had suspended production of its Outlander SUV in China for three months and would take a charge of $77 million for slowing sales – down 58% from 2022 – at its joint venture with state-owned GAC Group. Nikkei said GAC Mitsubishi has a factory in Hunan province but production stopped in March and would not be resumed.

Read the full report: Nikkei Asia.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China’s Rapid Shift to EVs Hurting Japanese Carmakers

 

China’s EV Stars Leaving Global Auto Rivals in Their Wake

 

China EV Leader BYD Posts Five-Fold Quarterly Profit Leap

 

Nissan Targets 80% Electric China Model Range by 2030

 

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Pledge to Deepen EV Tie-Up

 

Mitsubishi’s ‘electrification push’ to focus on hybrids in SE Asia

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

