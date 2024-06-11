fbpx

I’ll Ban Apple Devices if OpenAI is Put in Operating System: Musk

June 11, 2024

World’s richest entrepreneur claims integrating OpenAI in Apple’s operating system would be a security risk, but he is also suing OpenAI and developing a rival AI chatbot


Elon Musk is seen at the Milken 2024 Global Conference Sessions in Los Angeles in early May 2024 (Reuters).

 

Apple’s announcement on Monday that it will add a range of artificial intelligence (AI) features on its apps and operating systems has spurred an angry reaction from the world’s richest man.

Elon Musk said he would not permit Apple devices to be brought into his companies if the group integrates OpenAI at the operating system level.

“That is an unacceptable security violation,” Musk, who is the CEO of electric-vehicle maker Tesla and rocket maker SpaceX and owner of social media company X (formerly Twitter), said in a post on X.

 

ALSO SEE: Exodus of Foreign Judges in Hong Kong Upsets City CEO

 

“And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage,” he said (a Faraday cage is a container or shield used to block electromagnetic fields).

Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Earlier in the day, Apple announced a slew of AI features across its apps and operating platforms and a partnership with OpenAI to bring the ChatGPT technology to its devices.

Apple said it had built AI with privacy “at the core” and it would use a combination of on-device processing and cloud computing to power those features.

 

Musk has rival AI startup

“It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!” Musk said on X.

It was unlikely that anyone would follow Musk’s lead, Ben Bajarin, CEO of consulting firm Creative Strategies, said, adding that Apple was trying to educate people that private cloud was as secure as keeping data on a device.

“What (Apple) is trying to now add to the narrative is when (data) leaves and goes to the secure private cloud, it’s similarly taking that same user data anonymization and firewalling of that information to you. Apple really never sees that,” he said.

Musk has a history with OpenAI, which he co-founded in 2015. He sued the group and its CEO Sam Altman at the beginning of March, saying they abandoned the startup’s original mission to develop AI for the benefit of humanity and not for profit.

He has also founded his own startup, xAI, in a bid to challenge OpenAI and build an alternative to the viral chatbot ChatGPT.

xAI was valued at $24 billion in its last funding round, where it raised $6 billion in series B funding.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Musk Wants a ‘GigaComputer’ For xAI ChatBot: The Information

In U-Turn, Elon Musk Says US Tariffs on Chinese EVs ‘Not Good’

Google, Meta, Microsoft, Others Agree on AI ‘Red Lines’

Fears Rising on Impacts From Unrestrained AI Projects

Musk in Bali as Indonesia Turns to Starlink to Push Digital Dream

Musk Offered to Launch Robotaxis in China for FSD Approval

China Business Capital Okays Foreign Data Exports Sought By Tesla

Tesla Signs Deal With Baidu on China Roads Mapping Data

Musk, Experts Call for Pause on Training of Powerful AI Systems

OpenAI Boss Urges Regulations to Prevent ‘Harm to the World’

New Deal Triples OpenAI Valuation to $80 Billion – NYT

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

