Musk’s Starlink Spurs Taiwan Satellite Internet Plan – Fortune

The success of the Elon Musk’s satellite internet service – offered to Ukraine by his company Starlink – has inspired Taiwan to build its own satellite internet service, according to reports by Fortune, which said a big reason for Ukraine’s success and Russia’s disastrous war “has been the stable internet connections provided by the Starlink satellite system from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which has allowed Kyiv to say in contact with troops despite Russian attacks on communications infrastructure”.
Taipei now plans to build its own version of Starlink, it said citing a Financial Times report that quoted three sources who said Taiwan’s space agency TASA is in early talks with domestic and international investors to raise money for the project, adding that it would “spin our low-Earth orbit satellite communications project off into a company.”
Read the full report: Fortune.
