Musk’s Starlink Spurs Taiwan Satellite Internet Plan – Fortune

January 9, 2023

Taiwan plans to set up its own satelite internet service after seeing the dramatic impact that Musk’s Starlink service had on the war in Ukraine


The internet service provided by Starlink satellites to fighters in Ukraine appears to have troubled officials in Beijing, and now Taiwan is looking to create its own satellite internet service in a bid to better defend the island.
The success of the Elon Musk’s satellite internet service – offered to Ukraine by his company Starlink – has inspired Taiwan to build its own satellite internet service, according to reports by Fortune, which said a big reason for Ukraine’s success and Russia’s disastrous war “has been the stable internet connections provided by the Starlink satellite system from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which has allowed Kyiv to say in contact with troops despite Russian attacks on communications infrastructure”.

Taipei now plans to build its own version of Starlink, it said citing a Financial Times report that quoted three sources who said Taiwan’s space agency TASA is in early talks with domestic and international investors to raise money for the project, adding that it would “spin our low-Earth orbit satellite communications project off into a company.”

Read the full report: Fortune.

 

 

CCP Asked Elon Musk Not to Sell Starlink in China – The Verge

China's Military Fears Elon Musk's Starlink – PLA Daily

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

