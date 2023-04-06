fbpx

Type to search

Oceania

New Zealand Facing ‘Aggressive Foreign Interference’ – Guardian

April 6, 2023

Analysts believe New Zealand’s strategic importance in the Pacific, and growing awareness about the country’s politics, has upset authoritarian leaders such as Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin


An annual report by the heads of New Zealand’s Security Intelligence Service has warned of “increasingly aggressive activity” in the country by people they believe are spies for foreign states, according to a report by The Guardian.
Chris Hipkins took over as prime minister of New Zealand in January 2023, when he replaced Jacinta Ardern as leader of the Labour Party. Photo: Lucy Craymer, Reuters.

 

 

An annual report by the heads of New Zealand’s Security Intelligence Service has warned of “increasingly aggressive activity” in the country by people they believe are spies for foreign states, according to a report by The Guardian, which said unnamed states were making “enduring and persistent” efforts to collect information on the government by targeting people with access to sensitive information and interfering “in all spheres of the country’s public life.”

Analysts believed that New Zealand’s strategic importance in the Pacific, and growing awareness about the country’s politics, had angered authoritarian leaders such as China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, the report said, quoting a professor from the University of Otago who said: “Countries aggressively interfere in a liberal democracy because they’re extremely insecure, very fragile authoritarian regimes.”

Read the full report: The Guardian.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

US Speaker Meets Taiwan’s Tsai, Keen to Boost Arms Support

 

China Contemplating Export Ban on Rare-Earth Magnets: Nikkei

 

Australia Bans TikTok Risking Ongoing Trade Talks With China

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

China Envoys 'Grab' Billions in Unprecedented Push for Deals
China Envoys 'Grab' Billions in Unprecedented Push for Deals
China Contemplating Export Ban on Rare-Earth Magnets: Nikkei
China Contemplating Export Ban on Rare-Earth Magnets: Nikkei
'Hello Mumbai’: Apple Reveals Look of First India Retail Store
'Hello Mumbai’: Apple Reveals Look of First India Retail Store
Asia Stocks Dip as US Recession Threat Heightens Gloom
Asia Stocks Dip as US Recession Threat Heightens Gloom
logo

Oceania

China Invites Australian PM to Visit Beijing This Year – SCMP
China Invites Australian PM to Visit Beijing This Year – SCMP
Vishakha Saxena 04 Apr 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com