Nissan to Export China-Made EVs in R&D Deal With Top University

The Japanese automaker is joining foreign brands like Tesla and BMW that are expanding their exports of China-made cars to exploit the country’s lower manufacturing costs

Japan’s Nissan Motor has struck a deal with China’s Tsinghua University to rev up research in electric vehicles and announced plans to begin exporting EVs developed in China.

Nissan announced it would establish a joint research centre with Tsinghua next year, and leverage local resources to accelerate research and development on electrification.

The automaker plans on including charging infrastructure and battery recycling in its area of focus.

At the same time, it is considering exporting the line-up of existing internal combustion engine vehicles and upcoming pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars manufactured and developed in China to overseas markets, Masashi Matsuyama, vice president of Nissan Motor and president of Nissan China, told reporters in Beijing.

Nissan is considering aiming at the same markets as Chinese rivals such as BYD, he said.

The company is joining foreign brands including Tesla, BMW and Ford that are expanding their exports of China-made cars to exploit the country’s lower manufacturing costs and increase the capacity utilisation of their factories.

China accounted for just over a fifth of Nissan’s worldwide sales of about 2.8 million vehicles over the first 10 months of the year, down from over a third for the same period last year.

Japanese automakers have faced a severe sales challenge this year in China, the world’s biggest auto market, due to the popularity of domestic brands and heavy price competition amid a rapid shift to EVs.

“We hope that this collaboration will help us gain a deeper understanding of the Chinese market and develop strategies that better meet the needs of customers in China,” Nissan President and Chief Executive Makoto Uchida said in a statement.

The launch of the research centre is an extension of joint research efforts the company has had with Tsinghua since in 2016 that focussed on intelligent mobility and autonomous driving technology.

Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

Also read: