fbpx

Type to search

AI

Nvidia Will Rent AI Computing Power to China – Yicai Global

March 23, 2023

Analysts say supercomputing power is the major obstacle holding back China’s ChatGPT-like bot developers


Nvidia
Nvidia has also developed specially tailored chips for Chinese customers. Photo: Reuters

 

Nvidia will be open to leasing the artificial intelligence supercomputers used to develop ChatGPT-like tech to Chinese customers, the US chipmaking giant’s founder told Yicai Global.

Low computing power has been identified by market insiders as a major obstacle holding back China’s ChatGPT-like bot developers. The news comes after Nvidia revealed it has developed specially tailored Ampere and Hopper chips for China, which is affected by a US ban on the export of graphic processing units. 

Read the full story: Yicai Global.

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Nvidia Tweaks Another Flagship AI Chip for Export to China

‘Let’s Change the Subject’: Baidu’s Ernie Ducks Queries on Xi

Chinese AI Firms Using Cloud to Dodge US Sanctions – FT

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

US Adds 14 More Chinese ‘Entities’ to Unverified List
US Adds 14 More Chinese ‘Entities’ to Unverified List
China’s Super Rich Suffer as Tech Crackdowns, Covid Costs Hit
China’s Super Rich Suffer as Tech Crackdowns, Covid Costs Hit
Vietnam's VinFast Finally Rolls Out VF9 Electric SUV
Vietnam's VinFast Finally Rolls Out VF9 Electric SUV
No Cheer for Evergrande's Long-Awaited Dollar Debt Revamp Plan
No Cheer for Evergrande's Long-Awaited Dollar Debt Revamp Plan
logo

AI

‘Let’s Change the Subject’: Baidu’s Ernie Ducks Queries on Xi
‘Let’s Change the Subject’: Baidu’s Ernie Ducks Queries on Xi
Vishakha Saxena 20 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com