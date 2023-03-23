Nvidia Will Rent AI Computing Power to China – Yicai Global

Nvidia will be open to leasing the artificial intelligence supercomputers used to develop ChatGPT-like tech to Chinese customers, the US chipmaking giant’s founder told Yicai Global.

Low computing power has been identified by market insiders as a major obstacle holding back China’s ChatGPT-like bot developers. The news comes after Nvidia revealed it has developed specially tailored Ampere and Hopper chips for China, which is affected by a US ban on the export of graphic processing units.

Read the full story: Yicai Global.

By Sean O’Meara

