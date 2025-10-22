fbpx

Type to search

Oil & Gas

Oil and Gas Firms, Governments Silent on Methane Leaks, UN Says

October 22, 2025

Most governments, and oil and gas companies, are not acknowledging alerts from the global satellite system warning them about methane leaks, the UN says


A 4km methane plume detected via a spectrometer on the Tanager-1 satellite last month over a landfill site in Karachi
A 4km methane plume detected via a spectrometer on the Tanager-1 satellite in September 2024 is seen over a landfill site in Karachi (Carbon Mapper/ Planet Labs 10 Oct 2024).

 

Almost 90% of methane leaks detected by satellites around Earth that were flagged to governments and oil and gas companies are not being acknowledged, the UN said on Wednesday.

The International Methane Emissions Observatory, which integrates over 17 satellites to observe gas plumes, only got a 12% response rate from 3,500 alerts about leaks detected across the oil and gas sector this year, according to a UN report, which showed there has only been limited progress from last year’s response rate, when only 1% of alerts resulted in action to prevent them.

The news is likely to be a topic of huge debate at the COP30 climate talks in Brazil next month. That’s because methane, despite staying in the atmosphere for a shorter time than carbon dioxide, is the biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, as it is much more effective at trapping heat, which is why scientists consider cutting methane emissions to be the fastest way to tackle climate change in the near-term.

 

ALSO SEE: Cybercrime Epidemic Casts Shadow on ASEAN as Summit Looms

 

More than 150 countries have signed the 2021 Global Methane Pledge, a voluntary pact that seeks to cut the world’s methane emissions by 30% this decade.

“Actions remain too slow,” said Inger Andersen, executive director of the UN Environment Programme, which oversees the observatory’s Methane Alert and Response System that remotely detects leaks of the colourless gas.

“We are talking about tightening the screws in some cases,” Anderson said, referring to methane leaks from the oil and gas sector from venting and flaring. “We can’t ignore these rather easy wins.”

The report said it has documented 25 instances where a notification led to a large emissions event being fixed.

At the start of this month, investors representing over 4.5 trillion euros ($5.3 trillion) of assets urged the EU not to weaken its methane emissions law following concerns the European Union might relax the rules to facilitate increased US LNG imports, as part of the bloc’s efforts to ease trade tensions.

Methane leaks from the oil and gas sector offer the most potential for mitigation, the observatory says.

But it also plans to expand its detection work to include emissions from other major sources, including metallurgical coal for steel production, waste, and agriculture, Giulia Ferrini, the head of the observatory, said.

 

Planet pushed to the brink: Guterres

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday that global warming is pushing the planet to the brink and urged countries to implement disaster warning systems to protect people against extreme weather.

“Every one of the last ten years has been the hottest in history. Ocean heat is breaking records while decimating ecosystems. And no country is safe from fires, floods, storms and heatwaves,” he told delegates at the UN World Meteorological Organization’s extraordinary conference in Geneva to mark its 75th year.

Guterres urged countries to mobilize funding to enable a global system of surveillance, known as Early Warning Systems, to protect people from extreme weather.

“They give farmers the power to protect their crops and livestock. Enable families to evacuate safely. And protect entire communities from devastation,” Guterres said.

Getting notice 24 hours before a hazardous event can reduce damage by up to 30%, he added.

Over 60% of countries have introduced multi-hazard Early Warning Systems since Guterres launched an initiative in 2022 for all countries to have these in place by 2027.

In the past five decades, weather, water and climate-related hazards have killed more than 2 million people, with 90% of those deaths occurring in developing countries, the WMO said on Monday.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Unusual Fall in China’s LNG Imports Points to Industrial Slump

Firms Underestimating Risks From Carbon-Fuelled Climate Change

Carbon Removals Not Growing Fast Enough For Climate Goals

Momentick Unveils First Emissions Risk Management Service

Fossil Fuels Set to Drive Global Emissions to a Record, Yet Again

Uncertainty on Methane Emission Fee as Biden Term Nears End

Satellite Finds Methane, CO2 Plumes Over Sites in Asia, Africa, US

Funding Gap Hurts Climate Talks While World Faces 3.1C Warming

Continuing Rise of Methane Emissions Worrying Top Scientists

China’s Billion-Ton Coal Expansion Plan Sparks Methane Fears

Pacific Islands Want ICC to Make Ecocide a Criminal Offence

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Japan's New PM to Meet Trump, 'Will Buy US Soybeans, Pickups'
Japan's New PM to Meet Trump, 'Will Buy US Soybeans, Pickups'
Cybercrime Epidemic Casts Shadow on ASEAN as Summit Looms
Cybercrime Epidemic Casts Shadow on ASEAN as Summit Looms
Japan Turns to the Right, Elects Sanae Takaichi as PM
Japan Turns to the Right, Elects Sanae Takaichi as PM
US, Australia Sign $8.5bn Deal on Rare Earth, Gallium Projects
US, Australia Sign $8.5bn Deal on Rare Earth, Gallium Projects
logo

Oil & Gas

China’s Sanctions on Hanwha Target US-Korean Shipbuilding Plan
China’s Sanctions on Hanwha Target US-Korean Shipbuilding Plan
Jim Pollard 17 Oct 2025
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com