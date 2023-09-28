OpenAI, SoftBank, Apple Designer Ive in ‘AI iPhone’ Talks – FT

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is said to be in “serious” talks with former Apple design guru Jony Ive and SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son to build an “artificial intelligence iPhone”.

The project is being backed by more than $1 billion in funding from the Japanese tech investment house, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Sam Altman, OpenAI’s chief, has tapped Ive’s company LoveFrom to develop the ChatGPT creator’s first consumer device, the report said.

Discussions are said to be “serious” but no deal has been agreed on, and it could be several months before a venture is formally announced, the report said, adding that Son, Altman and Ive have discussed creating a company that would draw on talent and technology from their three groups.

Also on AF: China EV Startup Nio Seen in Tech-For-Cash Talks With Mercedes

SoftBank declined to comment on the FT report. OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Ive and LoveFrom could not be reached for comment.

Tech website The Information first reported on Tuesday that Ive and Altman have been discussing building a new AI hardware device and that Softbank’s Son has also been involved in some aspects of the conversation.

Ive was a close creative collaborator with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. He spent more than two decades at the tech giant and led the design of the candy-coloured iMacs that helped Apple re-emerge from near death in the 1990s as well as the design of the iPhone.

SoftBank has been looking for deals in AI, including a potential investment in OpenAI, after the blockbuster listing of its Arm unit, the FT reported earlier this month, adding that Son was looking to invest tens of billions of dollars in the technology.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

