SoftBank Eyes OpenAI Investment Amid Arm IPO Fever – FT

September 16, 2023

The Japanese tech fund giant is reportedly looking to invest tens of billions of dollars into artificial intelligence


OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration. Photo: Reuters
Japanese tech investment fund SoftBank is looking for deals in artificial intelligence, including a potential investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, after the blockbuster listing of its Arm unit, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

SoftBank’s founder and chief executive, Masayoshi Son, is now looking to invest tens of billions of dollars in AI, the newspaper said, citing two people familiar with Son’s thinking.

 

The tech fund giant could also look to strike a broad strategic partnership with the ChatGPT maker, the FT suggested.

In addition, SoftBank is looking at a range of alternatives to OpenAI, including a preliminary approach to buy Graphcore, a UK-based AI chipmaker, the report went on.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

SoftBank’s Arm Nets $65bn Valuation in Blockbuster Nasdaq Debut

SoftBank Set to Finally See Green as Tech Valuations Jump

Japan Watchdog Warns ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI on Data Privacy

Baidu, SenseTime Launch ‘ChatGPT’ Bots After Beijing Approval

 

 

