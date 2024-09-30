fbpx

OpenAI Wants Data Centres With Huge Power Demands – Fortune

September 30, 2024

OpenAI’s proposed data centres would need power equal to the output of about five nuclear reactors – at least 100 times the requirements of a standard large data centre


AI expert Sam Altman has urged South Korea to focus on chips needed for the AI boom.
Sam Altman, CEO of Microsoft-backed OpenAI and ChatGPT creator. This Reuters image shows him speaking at Tel Aviv University in June 2023.

 

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has sought government help to build massive data centres “that would suck up as much power as major American cities,” according to a report by Fortune, which said experts weren’t sure anyone could meet such power demands.

After a meeting at the White House with top artificial intelligence players, including Altman, the Biden Administration announced a push to speed up the build-out of new AI data centres “in line with economic, national security, and environmental goals,” it said, but later it was discovered OpenAI, in particular, would need an “astonishing” 5 gigawatts each.

Five gigawatts would be equal to output of about five nuclear reactors, and at least 100 times the requirements of a standard large data centre, the Fortune report noted, adding that OpenAi wants to build five to seven such facilities.

Seven data centres pulling in 5 gigawatts of power would account for more than “1% of global electricity consumption,” Fortune added. The amount is so extreme OpenAI’s proposal “drew laughter from a Japanese official,” Fortune added.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

