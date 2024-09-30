OpenAI Wants Data Centres With Huge Power Demands – Fortune

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has sought government help to build massive data centres “that would suck up as much power as major American cities,” according to a report by Fortune, which said experts weren’t sure anyone could meet such power demands.
After a meeting at the White House with top artificial intelligence players, including Altman, the Biden Administration announced a push to speed up the build-out of new AI data centres “in line with economic, national security, and environmental goals,” it said, but later it was discovered OpenAI, in particular, would need an “astonishing” 5 gigawatts each.
Five gigawatts would be equal to output of about five nuclear reactors, and at least 100 times the requirements of a standard large data centre, the Fortune report noted, adding that OpenAi wants to build five to seven such facilities.
Seven data centres pulling in 5 gigawatts of power would account for more than “1% of global electricity consumption,” Fortune added. The amount is so extreme OpenAI’s proposal “drew laughter from a Japanese official,” Fortune added.
Also read:
Altman Looks to Calm Nerves on OpenAI Shake-Up Amid Fundraising
Big Tech’s Hunger For AI Power Unsettling ESG Investors
OpenAI’s ‘Strawberry’ Model Would Be Capable of ‘Deep Research’
AI is ‘Effectively Useless,’ Veteran Analyst Warns
Job Loss Fears, Costs See 40% of Japanese Firms Shunning AI
Warren Buffett Likens AI to the Atomic Bomb — Quartz
AI Could up Profits But Also Disrupt Banking: Citi Report – M’place
Returns From AI Projects ‘Dismal’, Survey Finds – Register
Generative AI Seen Having Big Impacts on Environment – Nature
AI Hitting Job Markets Like a ‘Tsunami’, Says IMF Chief