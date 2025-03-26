Many Chinese Firms Among 80 Added to US Export Blacklist

Dozens of firms helping to develop technology, such as AI and supercomputers for the Chinese military, plus others helping Iran to make drones were added to a US blacklist on Tuesday

China’s leading cloud computing and big data service provider is one of more than 80 Chinese entities added this week to the US export restriction list.

The Trump Administration added six subsidiaries of Inspur Group – which was placed on the blacklist in 2023 – for helping the development of supercomputers for the Chinese military, the Commerce Department said. Five of those units are in China and one in Taiwan.

They are among about 80 companies and institutes added to the export control list on Tuesday. Over 50 are based in China. Others are in Taiwan, Iran, Pakistan, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

The listings are intended to restrict China’s ability to develop high-performance computing capabilities, quantum technologies and advanced AI, and impede China’s development of its hypersonic weapons program.

“We will not allow adversaries to exploit American technology to bolster their own militaries and threaten American lives,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said.

Politicizing tech issues: Beijing

China’s foreign ministry, in response to an inquiry on Wednesday, condemned the US move and said the country will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

And the Chinese embassy in Washington said on Tuesday it firmly opposed “these acts taken by the US and demand that it immediately stop using military-related issues as pretexts to politicize, instrumentalize and weaponize trade and tech issues.”

The Inspur Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US also seeks to disrupt Iran’s procurement of drones and related defence items and to prevent the development of its ballistic missile programme and nuclear activities that are not safeguarded.

The government adds companies to the Commerce Department’s Entity List for national security or foreign policy concerns. Companies cannot sell goods to those listed without applying for and obtaining licences, which are likely to be denied.

Commerce official Jeffrey Kessler said the administration aims to prevent “US technologies and goods from being misused for high-performance computing, hypersonic missiles, military aircraft training, and UAVs (drones) that threaten our national security.”

When Inspur Group was placed on the list in 2023, executives from AMD and Nvidia were questioned about their dealings with the company. At the time, chip industry insiders and their advisers said firms were trying to assess whether they had to halt supplying Inspur’s subsidiaries. Reuters could not immediately determine whether the US companies continued to do business with the subsidiaries.

Nvidia declined to comment, and AMD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chinese firms Nettrix Information Industry Co, Suma Technology Co and Suma-USI Electronics are among the other companies added to the list. The US said they were added for helping develop Chinese exascale supercomputers, which can process vast amounts of data at very high speeds and conduct large-scale simulations.

The companies have also provided manufacturing capabilities to Sugon, also known as Dawning Information Industry Co, a computer server manufacturer added to the Entity List in 2019 for building supercomputers used by the military, the Commerce Department said.

The companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

Other companies were added to the list for acquiring US-origin items to advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, and for selling products to companies that supply other listed parties, including Huawei, the tech conglomerate viewed as at the center of China’s AI ambitions.

More than 1,000 organisations and people are now on the Entity List.

The Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence (BAAI), a Chinese non-profit new research and development institution that was also targeted by the US, said on Wednesday that it was shocked and demanded relevant US departments to withdraw the “wrong” decision.

Reuters with additional input and editing by Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE: