Oz Tycoon Sorry For Saying Job Losses a Good Thing – BBC

September 15, 2023

Tim Gurner apologised after proposing the country’s unemployment rate should be allowed to rise by 40-50% to reduce “arrogance in the market”


Tim Gurner speaking at a property summit. Photo: Australian Financial Review/BBC

 

An Australian tycoon, who said unemployment should be allowed to rise to remind arrogant workers of their place, has been forced to apologise after his remarks were met with a storm of protest, the BBC reported.

Tim Gurner, one of the country’s richest men who made his money as a gym owner and property mogul, had said: “We need to see pain in the economy”. He said joblessness needed to rise by 50% to reduce “arrogance in the employment market”, the report went on. That rise would have seen more than 200,000 people lose their jobs in the country and Gurner has now said he “regrets” the remarks.

  By Sean O'Meara

 

China's Factory and Retail Sales Pick Up, But Property Still a Drag

Is China's Defence Minister Under Arrest? – US Diplomat Asks

Nikkei Ahead on Tech Boost, Hang Seng Fuelled by Oil Surge

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

