Pakistan: West Won’t Mind us Buying Cheap Russian Oil – HT

October 19, 2022

Pakistan is looking to buy Russian oil at the same low rate that India is buying at, its finance minister Ishaq Dar said


FILE PHOTO: A man wades along a flooded road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 29, 2022. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

 

Pakistan’s finance minister Ishaq Dar said the West won’t mind it seeking cut price Russian oil as it looks to recover from the devastation of recent floods, the Hindustan Times reported.

Pakistan is looking to buy sanction-hit Russian oil at the same low rate that India is buying at, said Dar in the report, adding that he believed the West will understand due to Pakistan’s current economic difficulties.

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

