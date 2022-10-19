Pakistan: West Won’t Mind us Buying Cheap Russian Oil – HT

Pakistan’s finance minister Ishaq Dar said the West won’t mind it seeking cut price Russian oil as it looks to recover from the devastation of recent floods, the Hindustan Times reported.
Pakistan is looking to buy sanction-hit Russian oil at the same low rate that India is buying at, said Dar in the report, adding that he believed the West will understand due to Pakistan’s current economic difficulties.
Read the full report: Hindustan Times
Read more:
India Likely Selling Refined Russian Oil to West, Study Says
Flood-Hit Pakistan Should Seek Loan Rejig, UN Says – FT
Pakistan Floods Damage Tops $10 Billion, Minister Says