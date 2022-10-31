fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Panasonic to Start Building Battery Factory in US Next Month

October 31, 2022

The plant targets mass production by 2025, joining other battery suppliers in taking advantage of new US EV tax credit rules


Panasonic announces plans to open multibillion dollar facility in Kansas to make EV batteries for Tesla.
Panasonic lithium-ion batteries. Photo: Reuters.

 

Japan’s Panasonic Holdings Corp said on Monday that it will start building a new battery plant in the US state of Kansas next month.

The conglomerate said it picked Kansas to target supplies to Tesla Inc as it wades into America’s booming electric vehicle (EV) market.

The plant is scheduled to to be capable of mass production by 2025, joining other battery suppliers in taking advantage of new US EV tax credit rules.

 

Kansas State Officials Hail Decision

Kansas state officials said in July the new factory would create up to 4,000 jobs after an investment of up to $4 billion, pending final approval by Panasonic’s board.

“As the global shift to EVs accelerates, we are looking into ways to strengthen our battery production capacity in North America and meet the growing demand from our automotive partners,” said Kazuo Tadanobu, president of Panasonic Energy Co, in the statement.

The company said the factory would produce its 2170 model lithium-ion battery cells for electric vehicles.

 

CATL Profit Growth

Its rivals, China’s CATL and South Korea’s Energy Solution, posted strong battery profit growth after they passed some of their cost increases to clients.

Panasonic posted an 11% drop in second-quarter operating profit, as prices rose for raw materials and logistics.

It has in recent years shifted focus from electronics to building parts and supplying services to other businesses, including batteries for Tesla’s electric cars.

Panasonic has said that, by 2029, it plans to expand its battery production capacity by three to four times, with most of the increase in North America.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

 

Read more:

China EV Battery Giant CATL Sees Profits Nearly Triple

China’s CATL Halts US, Mexico Battery Plant Investment

Toyota to Triple Spending on EV Battery Plant in US

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

Fund Managers Turn to Asia Products With No China Exposure
Fund Managers Turn to Asia Products With No China Exposure
Asia Stocks Wobble on Rate Hikes Hopes, China Factory Data
Asia Stocks Wobble on Rate Hikes Hopes, China Factory Data
China Jeep Car Venture to File for Bankruptcy as Sales Crash
China Jeep Car Venture to File for Bankruptcy as Sales Crash
Hong Kong Suggests Expanding Crypto Trade to Retail Market
Hong Kong Suggests Expanding Crypto Trade to Retail Market
logo

Electric Vehicles

Evergrande Delivers Its First Electric Vehicle to Customers
Evergrande Delivers Its First Electric Vehicle to Customers
Alfie Habershon 29 Oct 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com