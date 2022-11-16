fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

PBOC Governor Yi, Janet Yellen Hold ‘Frank’ Meeting at G20

November 16, 2022

This was Yellen’s first in-person conversation with a top Chinese economic official amid lingering tensions between Washington and Beijing


US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends the G20 Finance and Health Ministers meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends the G20 Finance and Health Ministers meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. Image: Reuters

 

China’s central bank Governor Yi Gang met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday for ‘frank’ and wide-ranging talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

This was Yellen’s first in-person conversation with a top Chinese economic official amid lingering tensions between Washington and Beijing. The meeting follows US President Joe Biden’s three-hour meeting on Monday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The two officials covered issues such as high energy and commodity prices, as well as the macroeconomic outlook in both countries, the US Treasury department said.

The meeting, which lasted two hours, “had a frank, constructive, and positive tone”, said a US Treasury official. “In the context of global challenges, Secretary Yellen and Governor Yi also discussed G20 issues,” the official said.

In the meeting with Yi Gang, Yellen and Treasury officials had said they would seek more clarity on China’s plans to ease its Covid-19 lockdown that have curtailed its growth and restricted its supply chains and how Beijing will deal with problems in its massive property sector.

Yellen also said on Monday that she hoped the meeting would lead to increased economic engagement between the two superpowers.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

 

Read more:

China’s Premier Li Hits Out at ‘Irresponsible’ Nuclear Threats

China Keen to Speed up Free-Trade Talks With South Korea: Xi

Poor States’ Debt Levels Soared in 2021, But China ‘Slow to Help’

Biden and Li Keqiang Speak at East Asia Summit – SCMP

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Biden to Discuss Taiwan 'Red Lines' With Xi Jinping - SCMP
Biden to Discuss Taiwan 'Red Lines' With Xi Jinping - SCMP
Chinese Developers to Receive $148bn in State Loans - FT
Chinese Developers to Receive $148bn in State Loans - FT
China's Central Bank Injects Banks With Cash in Small Doses
China's Central Bank Injects Banks With Cash in Small Doses
Foreign Investors Exit China Bonds for Fifth Straight Month
Foreign Investors Exit China Bonds for Fifth Straight Month
logo

China-US Economic Ties

Cold War Fears Ease as Xi, Biden Talk in First Meet Since 2017
Cold War Fears Ease as Xi, Biden Talk in First Meet Since 2017
Vishakha Saxena 15 Nov 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com