Southeast Asia

Biden and Li Keqiang Speak at East Asia Summit – SCMP

November 13, 2022

Biden said there was a need for respect for freedom of navigation and overflight in the East and South China Seas; the US would “compete vigorously” but ensure that “competition does not veer into conflict”


 

US President Joe Biden and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang both spoke at the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh on Sunday, not directly but fleshing out their country’s positions at a forum with Southeast Asian and regional leaders, according to a report by the South China Post, which said Biden said there was a need for respect for freedom of navigation and overflight in the East China and South China Seas.

Biden said the US would “compete vigorously” with China and speak out against human rights abuses while keeping the channels of communication open and ensuring that “competition does not veer into conflict”, said the report, which noted that Biden, who is due to meet President Xi Jinping in Bali on Monday, expressed concern in a separate meeting earlier with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen about “possible activities by China’s military at a Cambodian naval base”. Li Keqiang, meanwhile, said China would treat ASEAN “as a high priority in our neighborhood diplomacy”.

Read the full report: South China Morning Post.

 

ALSO SEE:

Yellen Set for Talks in Bali with PBOC Governor Yi Gang

Covid Cases Rise Further in China's Guangzhou, Zhengzhou

 

End the Nightmare in Myanmar, UN Chief Urges ASEAN Leaders

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

