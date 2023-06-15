fbpx

Pics of Dejected Chinese Graduates go Viral – Guardian

June 15, 2023

Pictures of young Chinese graduating from universities have taken a darker turn this year because 11.6 million students face dim job prospects at a time of record youth unemployment


'Lying flat' has become a feature of young people's lives in China in recent years, amid concern about youth unemployment and the government's focus on security, plus its tech and media clampdown. Image: Jing Daily.

 

The usual pictures of young Chinese graduating from universities – of joyful students throwing their hats into the air – have taken a darker turn this year, with photos instead of students lying on the ground or throwing their degree certificates into the bin, according to a report by The Guardian, which said they allude to 11.6 million students facing dim prospects because of the “difficult jobs market for young people”.

On Thursday youth unemployment hit a record high of 20.8% as the country’s post-Covid recovery faded amid a domestic and global economic slowdown, the report said, which explained why Chinese students opted for defeated poses, such as ‘lying flat’, or sarcastic shots such as throwing their graduation thesis in the bin. Many covered their faces in a bid to avoid losing points on their social credit rating.

Read the full report: The Guardian.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

