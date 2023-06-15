Pics of Dejected Chinese Graduates go Viral – Guardian

Pictures of young Chinese graduating from universities have taken a darker turn this year because 11.6 million students face dim job prospects at a time of record youth unemployment

The usual pictures of young Chinese graduating from universities – of joyful students throwing their hats into the air – have taken a darker turn this year, with photos instead of students lying on the ground or throwing their degree certificates into the bin, according to a report by The Guardian, which said they allude to 11.6 million students facing dim prospects because of the “difficult jobs market for young people”.

On Thursday youth unemployment hit a record high of 20.8% as the country’s post-Covid recovery faded amid a domestic and global economic slowdown, the report said, which explained why Chinese students opted for defeated poses, such as ‘lying flat’, or sarcastic shots such as throwing their graduation thesis in the bin. Many covered their faces in a bid to avoid losing points on their social credit rating.

