Located in the desert region of Al Khrasaah, the 800-megawatt facility is “one of the biggest” in the Middle East, the paper said.

Qatar has opened its first solar power plant using Chinese technology and equipment, the South China Morning Post reported.

Located in the desert region of Al Khrasaah, the 800-megawatt facility is “one of the biggest” in the Middle East, with nearly two million solar panels provided by Chinese solar giant LONGi, the report said.

Read the full report: The South China Morning Post.

Read more: