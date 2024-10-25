fbpx

Rio Tinto Signs Decarbonisation Deal With China’s Nanjing Steel

October 25, 2024

Teams from both companies will work on exploring pelletizing, using Rio’s ore from northwestern Australia and the application of biomass


Rio Tinto has warned that iron ore shipments will come in at the lower end of its guidance, after third-quarter ore deliveries fell amid weak demand in China and the rest of the world.
Rio Tinto has signed a deal with a major iron and steelmaker in China to try to cut emissions from its iron ore exports. Photo: Reuters.

 

Mining giant Rio Tinto has signed a deal with a Chinese steel company to limit the carbon emissions generated by its iron ore exports.

The world’s biggest iron ore miner, which has its head office in Melbourne, said on Friday it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Nanjing Iron and Steel Co (NISCO) on decarbonisation technology in ironmaking.

Technical teams from both companies will work closely on exploring pelletizing, using Rio Tinto’s ore from the Pilbara region in northwestern Australia and the application of biomass.

 

ALSO SEE: China Eyes Minerals, Offers Afghan Taliban Tariff-Free Trade

 

Rio’s flagship product Pilbara blended fines are typically used to make sintered ore, used in blast furnaces to produce hot metal.

But pelletization usually requires higher grade iron ore, which is helpful for reducing carbon emissions along the steel value chain.

“We are pleased to have reached a new milestone in steel carbon reduction … the low carbon transition in the steel industry needs high-quality raw material and massive technological innovation,” said Simon Farry, head of steel decarbonisation at Rio.

Upstream mining giants have accelerated cooperation with their big consumers on decarbonising the steel value chain to cope with climate change.

Rio Tinto last year signed a MoU with China Baowu, the world’s biggest steelmaker by volume, to develop projects aimed at enabling lower grade ore to be used in low-carbon steelmaking.

It’s rival BHP Group and Chinese steel company HBIS Group Co Ltd, agreed last March to trial carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies at the Chinese firm’s steel mills.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

China Self-Driving Firm WeRide Gets $440m Via IPO, Placement
China Eyes Minerals, Offers Afghan Taliban Tariff-Free Trade
Ford CEO is Driving a Xiaomi EV And Doesn’t Want to Give it Up
US-China Tech War Seen Continuing Under Trump or Harris
