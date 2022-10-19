fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

Russian Electronics Firms Hit by ‘Dud Chips’ from China – Register

October 19, 2022

The share of defective micro-circuits and components in deliveries to Russian companies from China has increased from 2% to 40% since the invasion in Ukraine, a local report says


Russia is playing up China's alleged support for its war in Ukraine, CNN says.
Russia's war in Ukraine has gravely damaged the economies in both Ukraine and Russia. More than a third of Russian corporate bonds are in default and now electronics firms complain that a high ratio of chips supplied by China are defective. This file photo by Reuters shows people near a residential building in Mariupol badly damaged during the invasion.

 

Russian manufacturers of electronic products such as computers, phones, servers and other items are facing problems because the quality of products sent via importers has fallen noticeably due to sanctions imposed after the war in Ukraine, according to reports by The Register and Kommersant, which said the ratio of defective components such as “dud chips” arriving from unofficial “grey market” suppliers in China had jumped dramatically.

“The share of defective micro-circuits and components in deliveries to Russian companies from China has increased from 2% to 40% since the beginning of hostilities in Ukraine,” Kommersant reported, citing an unnamed source.

Read the full report: The Register.

 

 

ALSO SEE:

Cisco Gear Sent to Russia via China, Other States – MarketWatch

US Tech Boosted China’s Hypersonic Missile Projects – WaPo

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

US, Taiwan in Talks Over Joint Weapons Production: Nikkei
US, Taiwan in Talks Over Joint Weapons Production: Nikkei
Hackers Claim to Have Access to Data at Australia's Medibank
Hackers Claim to Have Access to Data at Australia's Medibank
China Auto Market Tipped to Slow as Demand Softens
China Auto Market Tipped to Slow as Demand Softens
Iron Ore Shipments Slowing as Demand Weakens, Rio Tinto Warns
Iron Ore Shipments Slowing as Demand Weakens, Rio Tinto Warns
logo

Fintech

China Tensions Creating Serious Tests for Chip Industry: TSMC
China Tensions Creating Serious Tests for Chip Industry: TSMC
Jim Pollard 19 Oct 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com