Russian Electronics Firms Hit by ‘Dud Chips’ from China – Register

The share of defective micro-circuits and components in deliveries to Russian companies from China has increased from 2% to 40% since the invasion in Ukraine, a local report says

Russian manufacturers of electronic products such as computers, phones, servers and other items are facing problems because the quality of products sent via importers has fallen noticeably due to sanctions imposed after the war in Ukraine, according to reports by The Register and Kommersant, which said the ratio of defective components such as “dud chips” arriving from unofficial “grey market” suppliers in China had jumped dramatically.

“The share of defective micro-circuits and components in deliveries to Russian companies from China has increased from 2% to 40% since the beginning of hostilities in Ukraine,” Kommersant reported, citing an unnamed source.

