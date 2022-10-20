fbpx

China

Russian Oligarch Yacht ‘Nord’ Leaves Hong Kong Waters

October 20, 2022

The luxury vessel’s stay in the city’s Victoria Harbour had drawn criticism from the US State Department


Hong Kong says it will take no action over yacht owned by Russian oligarch.
The superyacht "Nord", owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov is seen in Hong Kong, October 7, 2022. Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters.

 

Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov’s luxury yacht has left Hong Kong waters after a controversial stay that drew criticism from the United States.

The $500 million Nord, which arrived in Hong Kong on October 5, was said to be heading for the South African port of Cape Town, private tracking site MarineTraffic reported.

The billionaire, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was among a number of Russians hit with sanctions by the US and EU after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

 

His 141-metre vessel’s prominent spot in the city’s Victoria Harbour had sparked criticism from the US State Department.

Several Russian superyachts have been seized from ports around the world since the invasion began in February.

Hong Kong leader John Lee had refused to expel the boat saying the city’s authorities would not act on unilateral sanctions imposed on Mr Mordashov by individual jurisdictions.

“We cannot do anything that has no legal basis,” said Mr Lee, who himself has been sanctioned by the US for his role in a crackdown on local freedoms.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

AF China Bond

