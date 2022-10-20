Russian Oligarch Yacht ‘Nord’ Leaves Hong Kong Waters

The luxury vessel’s stay in the city’s Victoria Harbour had drawn criticism from the US State Department

Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov’s luxury yacht has left Hong Kong waters after a controversial stay that drew criticism from the United States.

The $500 million Nord, which arrived in Hong Kong on October 5, was said to be heading for the South African port of Cape Town, private tracking site MarineTraffic reported.

The billionaire, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was among a number of Russians hit with sanctions by the US and EU after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

His 141-metre vessel’s prominent spot in the city’s Victoria Harbour had sparked criticism from the US State Department.

Several Russian superyachts have been seized from ports around the world since the invasion began in February.

Hong Kong leader John Lee had refused to expel the boat saying the city’s authorities would not act on unilateral sanctions imposed on Mr Mordashov by individual jurisdictions.

“We cannot do anything that has no legal basis,” said Mr Lee, who himself has been sanctioned by the US for his role in a crackdown on local freedoms.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

