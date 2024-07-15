fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

Samsung, Apple Lead Global Smartphone Sales Boost Amid AI Push

July 15, 2024

Handset makers are banking on the rollout of artificial intelligence features to fuel the continued recovery in the global phone market


Asia tech sales fears
A woman tries out a Samsung Electronic's Galaxy A50 at a Samsung store in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters

 

Korean tech giant Samsung jointly led the way as global smartphone sales continued to bounce back in the last quarter, with manufacturers betting on AI to fuel the handset market’s recovery.

Global smartphone shipments rose 6.5% from April to June, driven by Samsung Electronics and Apple, data from IDC showed on Monday.

Global shipments grew for the fourth consecutive quarter, according to the research firm, as smartphone makers use artificial intelligence to lure price-wary consumers.

Nabila Popal, research director with IDC’s Worldwide Tracker team, said there’s “lots of excitement” in the smartphone market, thanks to higher average selling prices and the buzz around gen AI smartphones, which are expected to capture 19% of the market this year.

 

Also on AF: Hang Seng Dips on Trump Fears, Stimulus Bets Lift China Stocks

 

“As Apple and Samsung both continue to push the top of the market and benefit the most from the ongoing premiumization trend, many leading Chinese OEMs are increasing shipments in the low end in an attempt to capture volume share amid weak demand,” Popal said, adding that sales of mid-range devices are now feeling the pressure.

Apple held its developer conference last month where it showcased new AI features for its iPhones powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Samsung also held its Galaxy Unpacked event last week where it announced new models for its Galaxy fold and flip as well as new AI features.

Samsung held the first spot with an 18.9% share of shipments in the second quarter, followed by Apple with a 15.8% share and Xiaomi with 14.8%.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Samsung Profit Soars, Says AI Spurring Strong Chip Demand

Apple iPhone Sales Slump 10%, Samsung Claims No1 Spot

Samsung Poised For Nine-Fold Profit Jump Thanks to Chip Rebound

Huawei Signals New High-End Smartphone After Mate 60 Success

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Samsung Chip Output At Risk as Workers Announce All-Out Strike
Samsung Chip Output At Risk as Workers Announce All-Out Strike
Vietnam Asks Foxconn, Others to Cut Power Use to Avert Blackouts
Vietnam Asks Foxconn, Others to Cut Power Use to Avert Blackouts
Apple Offers Big iPhone Discounts in China Amid Sales Slump
Apple Offers Big iPhone Discounts in China Amid Sales Slump
Huawei Mania Heads Beyond China as it Steps up Marketing Blitz
Huawei Mania Heads Beyond China as it Steps up Marketing Blitz
logo

Fintech

Thai Economy Rocked by Factory Closures, Cheap Chinese Imports
Thai Economy Rocked by Factory Closures, Cheap Chinese Imports
Jim Pollard 15 Jul 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com