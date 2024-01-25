fbpx

Type to search

AI

Scientists Teach AI How To Be Bad But Can’t Undo It – Futurism

January 25, 2024

Researchers fear efforts to rein in a deceptive model could reinforce its bad behaviour, as it learns how to hide its transgressions


Artificial intelligence, facial recognition stock image
The claims arw based on work by researchers at the Google-backed AI firm Anthropic.

 

Scientists are ready to claim they have been able to train an AI model to be deceptive and behave badly – and that once it’s done it’s almost impossible to undo, Futurism reported.

Researchers at the Google-backed AI firm Anthropic say they were able to train advanced large language models (LLMs) with “exploitable code”, which meant it could be triggered to be ‘evil’ by benign words or phrases, the story in the tech news site went on.

Anthropic’s researchers wrote in their paper that humans often engage in “strategically deceptive behaviour… [by] behaving helpfully in most situations, but then behaving very differently to pursue alternative objectives when given the opportunity.”

Read the full story: Futurism

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

North Korea Using AI to Boost Surveillance, Study Claims

OpenAI’s Altman Seeking Billions for AI Chip Venture – FT

China Takes First Steps Towards Standardising AI Industry

UN Chief: Big Tech Chasing AI Profits Ignoring Risks – Guardian

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

TSMC's AI Bet Triggers Mega Chip Rally, Except in China
TSMC's AI Bet Triggers Mega Chip Rally, Except in China
China Takes First Steps Towards Standardising AI Industry
China Takes First Steps Towards Standardising AI Industry
US, China Experts Held Secret AI Safeguarding Talks – FT
US, China Experts Held Secret AI Safeguarding Talks – FT
SK Hynix CEO Sees AI Doubling Firm’s Value in Three Years
SK Hynix CEO Sees AI Doubling Firm’s Value in Three Years
logo

AI

ASML Sees Hit From US Chip Curbs But Could Enjoy 2025 Boom
ASML Sees Hit From US Chip Curbs But Could Enjoy 2025 Boom
Jim Pollard 25 Jan 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com