UN Chief: Big Tech Chasing AI Profits Ignoring Risks – Guardian

January 18, 2024

UN secretary general António Guterres said every new AI breakthrough increased the threat of unintended consequences


Many experts have warned about abuse of AI technology. The FBI, for example, fears China's research on AI could be used for 'more hacking', repression of dissidents and other improper state policies.
Many experts have warned about abuse of AI technology.

 

Big tech firms have come under fire accused of single-mindedly pursuing profits from artificial intelligence ignoring “human rights, personal privacy and social impact”, the UK’s Guardian reported. 

The UN secretary general, António Guterres, speaking at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, compared the risks from AI to those posed by the climate crisis and said the international community had no strategy to deal with either, the report went on.

“We need governments urgently to work with tech companies on risk management frameworks for current AI development, and on monitoring and mitigating future harms,” he said.

Read the full story: The Guardian

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

