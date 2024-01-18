UN Chief: Big Tech Chasing AI Profits Ignoring Risks – Guardian

UN secretary general António Guterres said every new AI breakthrough increased the threat of unintended consequences

Big tech firms have come under fire accused of single-mindedly pursuing profits from artificial intelligence ignoring “human rights, personal privacy and social impact”, the UK’s Guardian reported.

The UN secretary general, António Guterres, speaking at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, compared the risks from AI to those posed by the climate crisis and said the international community had no strategy to deal with either, the report went on.

“We need governments urgently to work with tech companies on risk management frameworks for current AI development, and on monitoring and mitigating future harms,” he said.

By Sean O’Meara

