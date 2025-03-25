Share Sale by China’s Xiaomi Raises $5.5bn, Boosts Its EV Plans

Popular support saw a share sale by the Chinese company ramped up and ended with the firm raising $5.5 billion, it said on Tuesday.

A surge of investor support has boosted Xiaomi – the world’s third-biggest smartphone maker – and its ambitious move into the manufacturing of electric vehicles.

Popular support saw a share sale by the Chinese company scaled up and resulted in the firm raising $5.5 billion.

The company sold 800 million shares at HK$53.25 each, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The group has seen its share price soar by nearly 150% from HK$21.5 in the past six months, buoyed by investor enthusiasm for its EV plans.

ALSO SEE: China Releases Mintz Employees Amid Push to Lure Foreign Cash

Xiaomi, which moved into electric vehicle manufacturing last year, had planned to sell 750 million shares but increased the size of the deal while the book-building process was underway.

The final price was towards the bottom end of the HK$52.80 to HK$54.60 price range flagged to investors when the deal launched on Monday.

Xiaomi shares were down 5.3% in Hong Kong on Tuesday as the Hang Seng Index was off 2.1%.

There were more than 200 investors who placed orders during the book-building process and the book was multiple times oversubscribed, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The top 20 investors took about 66% of the stock sold in the share sale, the person added.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the deal statistics.

50% revenue jump in last quarter

The price was a 6.6% discount to Xiaomi’s closing price of HK$57 on Monday. Xiaomi said the money raised would be used to fund the acceleration of its business expansion, research and technology development.

Xiaomi began manufacturing EVs last year with the launch of the SU7 sedan after selling smartphones, household appliances and smart gadgets for most of its 15-year history.

It reported an almost 50% jump in fourth-quarter revenue last week and raised its target for electric vehicle deliveries this year to 350,000 from 300,000.

The company reported 32.1 billion yuan ($4.4 billion) in revenue for its EV business in 2024, delivering more than 135,000 SU7 sedans. Xiaomi said it aimed to start shipping cars overseas in 2027.

The tech firm has purchased a new land plot of 52 hectares (128.5 acres) in Beijing’s south, where it would build the third phase of its auto factory as it ramps up its annual shipment target, Chinese media has reported.

Xiaomi will invest a quarter of the proceeds – about 7-8 billion yuan – out of its 2025 total research and development budget of 30 billion yuan into AI, president Lu Weibing said last week.

Xiaomi’s deal extends a rush of tech-focused capital raisings from Chinese firms in Hong Kong, as companies take advantage of positive sentiment towards the tech sector.

A summit led by Chinese President Xi Jinping with top tech leaders last month was widely seen as a sign that strict government scrutiny of the sector which began in 2020 was easing.

Before Xiaomi’s share sale, Chinese firms had carried out $16.8 billion worth of equity capital market activity in the first quarter, according to LSEG data, more than double the same period last year.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE: