China’s short video apps have become the second most used route to landing blue-collar jobs, according to a report by think tank Center for China New Employment Models (CCNEM), South China Morning Post reported.

Short form video apps such as Kuaishou and Douyin are now preferred channels to normal recruitment websites when seeking work in restaurants and factories, said the report, used by almost a fifth of China’s 400 million blue-collar workers.

