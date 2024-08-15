SoftBank Ditches Planned AI Chips Tie-up With Intel – FT

SoftBank blamed Intel for the failed tie-up, claiming the chipmaker was not able to meet its demands for volume and speed, the report said

SoftBank, the Japanese technology investor, has scrapped its plan to make an artificial intelligence chip with Intel to compete with Nvidia, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The US chipmaker struggled to meet SoftBank’s requirements, so the partnership did not eventuate, according to the report on Thursday, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

SoftBank has blamed Intel for the collapse of the talks, claiming the chipmaker was not able to meet its demands for volume and speed, the report said.

It said that SoftBank is now focusing on discussions with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker.

The talks failed prior to Intel’s drastic cost-cutting plans, which included thousands of lay-offs in early August, the report added.

Intel and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

