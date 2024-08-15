fbpx

SoftBank Ditches Planned AI Chips Tie-up With Intel – FT

August 15, 2024

SoftBank blamed Intel for the failed tie-up, claiming the chipmaker was not able to meet its demands for volume and speed, the report said


The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo (Reuters).

 

SoftBank, the Japanese technology investor, has scrapped its plan to make an artificial intelligence chip with Intel to compete with Nvidia, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The US chipmaker struggled to meet SoftBank’s requirements, so the partnership did not eventuate, according to the report on Thursday, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

 

ALSO SEE: Huawei Close to Releasing AI Chip to Rival Nvidia in China: WSJ

 

SoftBank has blamed Intel for the collapse of the talks, claiming the chipmaker was not able to meet its demands for volume and speed, the report said.

It said that SoftBank is now focusing on discussions with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker.

The talks failed prior to Intel’s drastic cost-cutting plans, which included thousands of lay-offs in early August, the report added.

Intel and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Chip Plants Cease Operations in Japan After Quakes Rock Kyushu, Tokyo

China’s Huawei, Baidu Stockpile Samsung Chips to Beat US Curbs

Smuggling Network Selling Nvidia Chips to China’s Military – BI

Beijing Funded Huawei Comeback With $6bn Support in 2023 – WSJ

‘Dire Risks’ of Nvidia AI Dominance Sparks US Probe Call

TSMC Sees ‘Golden Age’, With AI Fuelling 10% Chip Growth

US Set to Double Tariffs on Chinese Semiconductors in 2025 – TH

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

