SoftBank Handed App With Fake User Base $170m – engadget

The Japanese investment house lifted a little-known social media app called IRL to unicorn status on claims it had 20 million users

A social media app, valued at $1.17 billion after Japanese investment giant SoftBank pumped $170 million into it, has shut down after it admitted its claim of a 20 million user base was fake, engadget has reported.

IRL marketed itself as an event-organising alternative to Facebook but has been forced to fold after the admission. Softbank also invested nearly $400m in a robot pizza making company that is closing down, leaving it facing a total potential loss of $500 million in a single week, the report went on.

Read the full story: engadget

By Sean O’Meara

Read more:

Intel Looking to Become Anchor Investor in SoftBank’s Arm IPO

SoftBank Shares Soar as Arm Rolls Out New Smartphone Chip Tech

SoftBank’s Arm Hoping to Raise $8 Billion From Mega US IPO