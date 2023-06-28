fbpx

SoftBank Handed App With Fake User Base $170m – engadget

June 28, 2023

The Japanese investment house lifted a little-known social media app called IRL to unicorn status on claims it had 20 million users


SoftBank's Vision Fund posted a $17bn quarterly loss on Monday.
SoftBank's big bets on two startups have gone belly up. Photo: Reuters

 

A social media app, valued at $1.17 billion after Japanese investment giant SoftBank pumped $170 million into it, has shut down after it admitted its claim of a 20 million user base was fake, engadget has reported.

IRL marketed itself as an event-organising alternative to Facebook but has been forced to fold after the admission. Softbank also invested nearly $400m in a robot pizza making company that is closing down, leaving it facing a total potential loss of $500 million in a single week, the report went on.

Read the full story: engadget

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Intel Looking to Become Anchor Investor in SoftBank’s Arm IPO

SoftBank Shares Soar as Arm Rolls Out New Smartphone Chip Tech

SoftBank’s Arm Hoping to Raise $8 Billion From Mega US IPO

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

