Sony Says it Can Make Humanoid Robots – if They Have a Role

December 6, 2022

Scientists at Sony claim it’s technologically possible to make the advanced robots now but progress will depend on when it’s identified what they’ll do


Japan
Sony scientists say several companies have the ability to make humanoid robots now.

 

Japanese tech giant Sony claims it’s ready to make humanoid robots – just as soon as it’s decided what they will be used for.

Scientists at Sony Group Corp said on Tuesday it was technologically possible to make the advanced robots now but progress will depend on when it’s identified what they’ll do.

“In terms of technology, several companies in the world, including this one, have enough technology accumulated to make them swiftly once it becomes clear which usage is promising,” Sony Chief Technology Officer Hiroaki Kitano said.

“The key is the development of application,” Kinota said.

 

  Reuters with additional editing by Sean O'Meara

 

