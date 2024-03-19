fbpx

Type to search

North Asia

South Korea’s $313bn Loan Plan For Carbon-Cutting Projects

March 19, 2024

Five state financial institutions will provide loans to encourage companies to switch to low carbon production


A bird flies on a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea, March 12, 2019. Picture taken on March 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters

 

South Korea has vowed to provide loans worth $313.4 billion to finance carbon-cutting projects, a joint statement by the government and major banks said on Tuesday.

By 2030, five state financial institutions including Korea Development Bank (KDB) will provide those loans to encourage companies to switch to low carbon production, the announcement said.

 

Also on AF: China Bonds Bonanza Fuelled by ‘Asset Famine’, Property Woes

 

The plan to step up the fight against climate change was unveiled in a meeting between government officials and heads of South Korea’s five major banks.

The KDB and other big banks including Woori Bank and Kookmin Bank, will also create a new fund worth 9 trillion won for building new green energy facilities, the government added.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Cost of Carbon Capture by 2050 May be Double Estimates – IME

US Startup, Singapore to Build an Ocean Carbon Removal Plant

China Carmakers Lead EV Race But Lag in Carbon Shift – SCMP

China’s Sinopec Sets Up Carbon Dioxide Capture Unit

China’s Carbon Market Hampered by Fraud, ‘Weak’ Design

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

As Korea Mulls Joining US Chip War, China Says 'Don't Give In'
As Korea Mulls Joining US Chip War, China Says 'Don't Give In'
TSMC, Samsung May Bag Billions in Subsidies for US Chip Fabs
TSMC, Samsung May Bag Billions in Subsidies for US Chip Fabs
South Korea Warns Against Brokering US Bitcoin ETFs Locally
South Korea Warns Against Brokering US Bitcoin ETFs Locally
Global Trade Shrinks on Red Sea Woes But China Bucks the Trend
Global Trade Shrinks on Red Sea Woes But China Bucks the Trend
logo

North Asia

Fear of Tit-For-Tat Curbs ‘Hurting EU Businesses in China’
Fear of Tit-For-Tat Curbs ‘Hurting EU Businesses in China’
Vishakha Saxena 20 Mar 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com