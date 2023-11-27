Storytelling App ReelShort’s Dramatic US Rise – Economist

A Chinese app showcasing micro-episodic drama series is taking the US by storm, The Economist reported, and has even – on some days – eclipsed the global short-reel giant TikTok in the popularity stakes.

ReelShort is owned by the COL Group, a digital publisher based in Beijing, and features shows adapted from Chinese scripts that were first written and produced for audiences in China, the story went on.

According to one data firm, ReelShort has been downloaded almost 2 million times in the past month and COL’s market value has more than doubled since the start of November, to $3 billion.

By Sean O’Meara

