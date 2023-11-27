fbpx

Storytelling App ReelShort’s Dramatic US Rise – Economist

November 27, 2023

The Chinese app features micro-series like ‘Never Divorce a Secret Billionaire Heiress’, which consists of 55 two-minute episodes


ReelShort has followed a path trodden by other Chinese apps in America.

 

A Chinese app showcasing micro-episodic drama series is taking the US by storm, The Economist reported, and has even – on some days – eclipsed the global short-reel giant TikTok in the popularity stakes.

ReelShort is owned by the COL Group, a digital publisher based in Beijing, and features shows adapted from Chinese scripts that were first written and produced for audiences in China, the story went on.

According to one data firm, ReelShort has been downloaded almost 2 million times in the past month and COL’s market value has more than doubled since the start of November, to $3 billion.

Read the full story: The Economist

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

