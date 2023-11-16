fbpx

SoftBank Accused of Deliberately Trashing Social Media App – FT

November 16, 2023

The Japanese tech investment house claimed IRL’s app was populated by ‘bots’ but its founders say SoftBank invented the accusation to close it down


Softbank shares soarded on buyback
The claim against SoftBank was made in a lawsuit filed by IRL on Wednesday.

 

Japan’s SoftBank Vision Fund has been accused of deliberately “destroying” a social media company it once valued at more than $1 billion to protect its image, the Financial Times reported.

The tech investment giant allegedly invented a “flagrant, outrageous lie” that the app – IRL – was almost entirely populated by bots to give it an excuse to close the struggling start-up down in June, the report went on.

The claim was made in a lawsuit filed by IRL, which saw $150m of investment from SoftBank, on Wednesday. SoftBank is already suing IRL’s former chief executive Abraham Shafi claiming he had lied about the app’s user base.

Read the full story: The Financial Times

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

