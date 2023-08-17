fbpx

Struggling Chinese Asset Manager Zhongzhi Looking at Debt Rejig

August 17, 2023

Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, which manages over $137 billion in assets, has hired a top accounting firm to help it deal with a liquidity crisis. Its Zhongrong Trust has stopped payments to investors


Chinese asset manager Zhongzhi, which owns Zhongrong Trust, said on Wednesday it has hired a top accounting firm to help it manage a 'liquidity crisis'.
Zhongrong International Trust is a state-backed trust based in Harbin, China. Image: Handout.

 

Chinese asset manager Zhongzhi Enterprise Group told investors on Wednesday it has hired a top accounting firm to help it manage a liquidity crisis.

The Beijing-based company, which is caught in a worsening property downturn, has stopped payments to investors in its products while a debt restructuring is conducted, according to video footage of the meeting yesterday.

Zhongzhi has hired one of the Big Four accounting firms to do a comprehensive audit of the firm and is seeking strategic backers, Zhongzhi’s management team told investors in the meeting, the video showed.

The meeting was held after Zhongrong International Trust Co, a leading trust company controlled by Zhongzhi, missed payments on dozens of investment products since the end of July, according to investor sources.

 

ALSO SEE: Trust Fund Woes and Home Price Falls Add to China’s Problems

 

$137 billion in assets in a range of businesses

Zhongzhi, which manages over a trillion yuan ($137 billion) in assets in businesses ranging from mining to wealth management, is the latest major Chinese conglomerate to get into trouble, after the collapse of others including Anbang Insurance Group and HNA Group.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The liquidity stress faced by Zhongzhi, which has sizable exposure to real estate, highlights the rippling effect of China’s property debt woes.

It was not possible to determine whether the company is insolvent before completion of auditing work, which began in July, the executives said.

The plan is for “self-rescue” through restructuring, with a focus on debt collection and asset liquidation, but bankruptcy is also an option, they added, without disclosing the amount of debt that needed to be restructured.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China’s Debt-Laden Property Sector Still Facing Weak Demand

 

Shares of China’s Country Garden Plunge as Bond Trading Halted

 

China’s $13tn Provincial Debt Crisis Threatens to Spill Over

 

China’s Dalian Wanda May be Next Property Giant to Fall

 

Over 100 Chinese Cities Battling to Repay Their Debts: Rhodium

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

