Struggling Chinese Asset Manager Zhongzhi Looking at Debt Rejig

Chinese asset manager Zhongzhi Enterprise Group told investors on Wednesday it has hired a top accounting firm to help it manage a liquidity crisis.

The Beijing-based company, which is caught in a worsening property downturn, has stopped payments to investors in its products while a debt restructuring is conducted, according to video footage of the meeting yesterday.

Zhongzhi has hired one of the Big Four accounting firms to do a comprehensive audit of the firm and is seeking strategic backers, Zhongzhi’s management team told investors in the meeting, the video showed.

The meeting was held after Zhongrong International Trust Co, a leading trust company controlled by Zhongzhi, missed payments on dozens of investment products since the end of July, according to investor sources.

$137 billion in assets in a range of businesses

Zhongzhi, which manages over a trillion yuan ($137 billion) in assets in businesses ranging from mining to wealth management, is the latest major Chinese conglomerate to get into trouble, after the collapse of others including Anbang Insurance Group and HNA Group.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The liquidity stress faced by Zhongzhi, which has sizable exposure to real estate, highlights the rippling effect of China’s property debt woes.

It was not possible to determine whether the company is insolvent before completion of auditing work, which began in July, the executives said.

The plan is for “self-rescue” through restructuring, with a focus on debt collection and asset liquidation, but bankruptcy is also an option, they added, without disclosing the amount of debt that needed to be restructured.

