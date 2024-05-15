fbpx

Type to search

World

Summer 2023 Was North’s Hottest in 2,000 Years – France24

May 15, 2024

Researchers say man-made influences have pushed northern summer highs well beyond anything seen in two millennia


A woman walks with cold patches on her forehead and neck amid a red alert for heatwave in Beijing, China June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A woman walks with cold patches on her forehead and neck amid a red alert for a heatwave in Beijing, China, on June 23, 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

Scientists say last year saw the hottest northern hemisphere summer in 2,000 years, France24 reported, as humanity’s release of greenhouse gases continued to keep trapping heat in the atmosphere.

Researchers say 2023 was the hottest year globally since records began in 1850, as the study in the journal Nature also revealed that man-made influences have pushed northern summer highs well beyond anything seen in two millennia, the AFP-sourced story went on.

The report authors used tree-ring data from sites across the northern hemisphere to estimate global temperatures between the first century AD and 1850, before the advent of modern observational instruments. Their conservative estimate was that 2023 was at least 0.5 degrees Celsius hotter than the warmest northern hemisphere summer of that period in AD246.

Read the full story: France24

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Asia is Warming Faster, Hit Hardest by Climate Disasters: WMO

China Told to Expect More Heatwaves, Extreme Weather in 2024

Typhoons, Floods, Heatwaves Cost China Economy $5.7bn in July

Beijing Heatwave Puts City on Red Alert Amid Food Supply Fears

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Chinese Firms Seen Shifting Production Abroad to Avoid US Tariffs
Chinese Firms Seen Shifting Production Abroad to Avoid US Tariffs
Nikkei Flat as Rates Fears Grip, Tariffs Weigh on China Stocks
Nikkei Flat as Rates Fears Grip, Tariffs Weigh on China Stocks
China's 'White-List' Makes Little Headway Amid Property Gloom
China's 'White-List' Makes Little Headway Amid Property Gloom
China Poised to Wreak Havoc with Major Cyberattack: UK, US
China Poised to Wreak Havoc with Major Cyberattack: UK, US
logo

World

Chinese Economy Headed to a Dead-End: Scholar – NYT
Chinese Economy Headed to a Dead-End: Scholar – NYT
Jim Pollard 14 May 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com