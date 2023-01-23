fbpx

Taiwan Urged to Forge Closer Ties With NATO – Focus Taiwan

January 23, 2023

Taiwan’s tech sector is incredibly advanced but it faces an ongoing security threat from China, former NATO Assistant Secretary General Giedrimas Jeglinskas said in the report


Leaders from Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand will join NATO as a warning to Beijing that the war in Ukraine has not detracted from Western nations' focus on China.
A former top-ranking NATO official urged Taiwan to leverage its tech sector for security assistance from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization against the threat of China, Focus Taiwan reported.

“A lot of nations would love to work together with Taiwan,” former NATO Assistant Secretary General Giedrimas Jeglinskas said in the report, adding that its tech sector is incredibly advanced but would need a lot of support against Chinese aggression.

Read the full report: Focus Taiwan.

 

Taiwan Fines Foxconn T$10 Million Over China Investment

Netherlands to Consult Japan, Taiwan on US-China Chip Curbs

Taiwan Gives Citizens $200 to Share Chip Success, Buoy Economy

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

