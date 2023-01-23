Taiwan Urged to Forge Closer Ties With NATO – Focus Taiwan

A former top-ranking NATO official urged Taiwan to leverage its tech sector for security assistance from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization against the threat of China, Focus Taiwan reported.
“A lot of nations would love to work together with Taiwan,” former NATO Assistant Secretary General Giedrimas Jeglinskas said in the report, adding that its tech sector is incredibly advanced but would need a lot of support against Chinese aggression.
